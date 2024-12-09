New golf simulator in Laurel keeps players on par all winter

LAUREL — The cold weather and snow may put a temporary end to many outdoor activities, like golf, but for golf enthusiasts in Laurel, there is now a way to keep swinging those clubs without worrying about the chill.

Located at 709 East Main Street, Off the Cart Path is a new golf simulation experience. The new facility, which celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, provides a unique opportunity for both seasoned golfers and casual players to keep their skills sharp throughout the colder months.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Marus Buechler is the owner of Off the Cart Path in Laurel.

“You can come in and keep your swing during the winter and you don't have to dust off the cobwebs when the snow melts outside,” said owner Marcus Buechler.

Buechler, an avid sports fan, opened the business after noticing a lack of recreational options and places where families could spend time together in the small town of Laurel.

"I was looking for something for families and friends to get out and do during the day or night. Other than bowling around here, I can't really think of stuff for families to go out and do," said Buechler.

The facility features three advanced sporting simulators equipped with motion sensors that track players' movements and provide detailed feedback on their swing.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News They have three separate simulator screens.

"I got two different softwares, plus the multi-sport. On the one, it's going to be a little more family-oriented and mini golf and then the other one's more for the avid golfer. It tells you how bad you are, what you need to do better, and all that type of swing path and ball flight," said Buechler.

Morgan Harris and her group of friends were among the first to enjoy the new indoor golfing experience and appreciated that all ages and skill levels can have fun.

“I'm not much of a golfer, but my boyfriend is, so he comes and kind of does the more driving kind of thing, and I prefer the put-put games,” said Harris. “There's really something for kids and adults and just everything that you could really look for.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Bowling is one of the sports offered.

For beginners, there is no pressure to perform perfectly.

“When I go out, actually, I'm missing half the time, but here you miss it and it's not that embarrassing. You can just grab it, try it again," said Harris. “I think this would be a really good place for people to start golfing, just practice swinging, and seeing how the ball hits the club."

Off the Cart Path also offers a variety of other sports simulators, from soccer and football to even a zombie-themed dodgeball game.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News All ages can enjoy the sports offered.

Golf simulators have seen a surge in popularity, with millions of players turning to them during the off-season to stay active. According to the National Golf Federation, an estimated 6.2 million Americans utilized golfing simulators in 2023—a 73% increase in participation compared to levels before the pandemic.

With the long Montana winters ahead, Off the Cart Path offers a welcome escape. Whether you are perfecting your swing, exploring new sports, or just looking for a fun night out with friends, the facility has something for everyone.

“Just being able to get out and find something with your friends that you've never done before is always a cool thing, cool experience," said Harris.

For more information on Off the Cart Path, click here.