New Coca-Cola manufacturing and distribution facility coming to Billings West End

BILLINGS — Coca-Cola High Country has long operated a warehouse in Billings but nothing near the scale of what's coming.

A brand new manufacturing and distribution facility will be built at the 1800 block of Harnish Boulevard.

This will be this family-owned business's biggest investment yet. The new facility will include 60,000 square feet of warehouse space, a 20,000-square-foot truck bay, and 80,000 square feet of manufacturing space. The total investment is about $50 million.

A ground-breaking ceremony was held Thursday afternoon at the site, where representatives from Big Sky Economic Development and the city of Billings also attended. Each entity contributed $250,000 to bring water and sewer services to the facility. In addition, both the city and Yellowstone County offered tax abatements to offset startup costs of the manufacturing, according to Big Sky.

The company has had a warehouse on First Avenue South in Billings since 1959, serving as a distribution point for Coke products manufactured in South Dakota.

Now the manufacturing of those Coke products will be here, this will create 50 plus new jobs here in Billings.

The facility will be fully functional by 2024.