BILLINGS — Despite inflation and rising costs impacting businesses nationwide, Montana is bucking the trend with record numbers. In Billings, some entrepreneurs say business is booming.

Watch why new businesses are booming in Montana and Billings:

New businesses roll into Billings as state sets record growth

The state saw a record of nearly 7,000 new business registrations last month, beating April’s previous high of almost 6,700, according to Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen. Nearly 45,000 registrations have already been filed in 2025, putting the state on pace to surpass last year’s total of almost 64,000.

One of the newest ventures in Billings is Galaxy of Games, a board and trading card game store that opened on Aug. 1 at 2338 Grand Ave. The store was founded by four local friends and gamers, Lane Lyseng, Tanner Larson, Seth Eldrich, and Steven Stockdale, who wanted to fill a need in a growing market and rolled the dice.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Galaxy of Games hosts regular game nights and learn-to-plays.

"We truly believe that there's no other store in Billings like ours," said Lyseng. “I truthfully believe it's up and coming right now, so my thought process is, ever since Marvel came out with all of their movies, Captain America, Iron Man, it's kind of okay to be a nerd, and people see that.”

The shop features more than 300 board and card game varieties and hosts daily organized play nights. Within a week of opening, co-owners say they have already seen a warm welcome from the community.

“Sales went from our soft opening, it was like we might make $1,000, maybe $1,500 a day, to doubling that every day," said Larson.

“None of this happens without the community," added Lyseng. "We help people that want to play or want to get interested."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Galaxy of Games is located at 2338 Grand Ave.

Even as supply costs climbed, with tariffs causing shipments to increase by nearly 15%, the team has stayed on course.

"Didn't stop us," said Larson." I mean, people are going to still want the games to play and they still need a place to play."

They are not the only business owners feeling optimistic. Calvin Koerver, member recruitment manager with the Billings Chamber of Commerce, said 21 new members joined in June and July, a positive high.

“The opportunities for businesses here in Billings are very prime, and people are moving here to stay here, to start something new,” said Koerver. “The tax structure here is also super beneficial for those newer businesses that are coming to the area."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Dragon's Gate Studio located at 2913 3rd Ave N. relocated to downtown last month.

According to the chamber, out of the registrations that were filed last month, nearly 500 new businesses were registered in Billings alone.

“When I look at that number, I think of sustainable growth," said Koerver. "Billings has roughly 6,300 business licenses that are active here, so that essentially means that we added an entire Billings community in the state of Montana."

Hospitality and general contracting are among the fastest-growing industries in Billings. While business closures still occur, Koerver said the openings outpace the shutdowns.

“Sure, we do see some closes. That's just the nature of business, but I would say that we are seeing a lot more businesses open than businesses close,” said Koerver. “Billings is the biggest city in Montana, but it has small-town vibes. We really do have a very awesome community here where people can connect with other people, and the change that can be made through those connections goes so far.”

One of the newest arrivals in infrastructure for the area is R&R Taylor Construction. The Bozeman-based company, which joined the Billings Chamber of Commerce last month, is expanding east, citing the stable growth Billings has to offer.

R&R Taylor Construction R&R Taylor Construction are general contractors based in Bozeman, now expanding to Billings.

“Business is good in Bozeman. There's lots of growth there. It's actually like a booming economy over there, and we're just getting to the point where our management team has been growing, and we thought it would be good to capitalize on casting the net further around Montana," said part owner and project manager Bill Siebrasse. "Other cities in Montana are just growing to the point where they just don't feel like home anymore, and so I thought I'd take an opportunity to come east."

Siebrasse, who recently relocated to Yellowstone County, said that while rising material costs and labor shortages remain challenges, Billings has offered a steadier pace. The company hopes to establish a physical location in the near future.

"It's nice to see a downtake in that wave of the economy," said Siebrasse. "Our hope with R&R Taylor construction is just, you know, be a part of the market that’s steady and stable.”

For owners like Siebrasse and Lyseng, it's "game on" for business in the Treasure State.

“We've had people just tell us that, 'Yeah, this is our board game store. We love it here,' and hearing that after just a couple of weeks is game-changing," said Lyseng.