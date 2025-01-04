New brewery, distillery aiming to boost north Billings community

BILLINGS — Two new players in the booze business in the hopes of bringing more people to the north side of Billings.

In December, 1889 Brewing Company opened at 204 N. 13th St. An expanded distillery, Undammed Distilling Company, opened its new location at 116 N. 11th St. in September. The distillery originally operated out of Thirsty Street Brewing Company for several years and moved into the EBURD for more production and distributing space.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Undammed Distilling Co. has a large space for production in their new space.

“When we moved here, we knew that it was going to be a destination where people came because they wanted to come, but the reality is the move was really about production," said Undammed owner Allen Hodges.

Hodges distills five spirits using local ingredients and water from the Yellowstone River, a fact he emphasizes and values. A portion of the sales are donated to river conservation organizations. All of the bottles are labeled with a Wendell Berry quote that reads, "Do unto those downstream as you would have those upstream do unto you."

"Because what we do affects other people. What other people do affects us," said Hodges. "We need to be thankful for the people that have gone before, and we need to be responsible to the people who are coming after."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Allen Hodges started Undammed after a career as a minister.

The distillery's new tasting room invites more people to the area to sample his spirits. It's a move to the EBURD that Hodges says helps boost the neighborhood's revitalization.

The East Billings Urban Revitalization District, which stretches from the Heights to downtown, has largely been a space for industrial development. Over the past few years, the Billings Industrial Revitalization District, known as BIRD, is pushing forward with its mission to improve and develop businesses, parks, and other features to grow the community.



“I know from experience that every business that says yes to an area of a town that wants to be redeveloped, it helps. It just creates some of that momentum," said Hodges.

The owners of 1889 Brewing say they're hoping to also build momentum. Matt Miller, and his wife, Lindsey, said they searched for a good location, and their new building seemed like a perfect fit.

“Being in the BIRD District, there was a lot of incentives for coming down here. It was a great area, busy street, visible from multiple streets, so it just kind of clicked," said Miller. “There's been a lot of different zoning changes down in this area to try to entice businesses to come down here.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News 1889 Brewery Co. opened their doors in December.

The Millers brew more than 15 beers on tap. They wanted to bring a home-town feel to the area that brings people together in a more relaxed way.

"Everyone finds it nice and homey. Just a comfortable place to sit and have a beer," said Miller. "That was kind of our approach was to be that drinking in your neighbor's garage."

Like Hodges, Miller believes that investing in the district and in the community is key to long-term success.



"I think (BIRD) needed a couple of anchor points to really try to entice businesses to come down here, whether it be us or Allen down at Undammed, Toucan Gallery, which is just another couple blocks from there, I think is really going to help change this neighborhood and bring that focus back this direction instead of going west," said Miller.

The move of both Undammed Distilling Co. and 1889 Brewing to EBURD is a sign of the district's growing potential. The owners hope as more businesses open in the future, the revitalization plan will pick up steam.

“Word of mouth is definitely getting around. I would think it's going to just continue to go up from there," said Miller.

For both business owners, the future of their businesses and the area is seen as a glass half full.

“Isolation really doesn't exist anymore, and nor should it. We're part of a community. We should be part of a community," said Hodges.