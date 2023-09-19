New Billings Costco set to open Oct. 19 on Zoo Drive

The new Billings Costco located on Zoo Drive near the Meadowlark Brewery and ZooMontana is set to open Oct. 19.

The property is more than 166,000 square feet, which is a more than 15,000 increase from the current Costco located on King Avenue West. That store will be closing its doors once the new one opens, but an official closing date is yet to be announced.

The additional territory for the new store features a massive parking lot, which includes 850 parking spots and 24 gas pumps. The store on King Avenue only has 591 parking spots on site.

MTN News

There's been excitement about the store since it was announced, and Cody resident Tom Resch said the progress has been astonishing.

"It's a very, very large facility," Resch said. "It's astonishing, but I think the size is going to be a lot nicer."

Resch, who visited the current Costco store Tuesday, is hoping that the additional space helps keep the parking lot less crowded.

"It's going to make a big difference because if you look at this parking lot now, on a Tuesday afternoon, it's very crowded," Resch said.

And Resch isn't the only customer who comes to the Billings Costco from out of town. Stillwater County residents Ali Lingenfelter and Jeff Shilling were also shopping at the store on Tuesday and said the new store is exciting.

"The parking lot now is always crowded, so it will be nice to hopefully have more parking," Lingenfelter said. "I'm looking forward to a bigger selection with a little more variety as well."

Shilling said that while for some Billings residents, the extra drive is a bit of an annoyance, for them the move actually makes the store closer.

"It's a little bit closer, so it'll save us five or ten minutes and plus not having to deal with the traffic will be great," Shilling said. "At least initially. I'm sure it'll pick up."

Resch said the new location will be more convenient for many as it is located just off the interstate near ZooMontana.

"For people coming from the interstate, it's great because it's close," Resch said. "It's easy in and easy out and it will be easier during the wintertime especially."

With the official opening date about a month away, many are counting down the days and that is certainly the case for Shilling.

"I'm really excited, but I know he's more excited than me," Lingenfelter said. "Costco is like his happy place."

"Essentially, if they don't have it, you probably don't need it," Shilling said with a laugh. "I pretty much only shop here and I'm excited to see the new store."