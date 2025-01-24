New Billings City Hall nearing completion as downtown hotel plans take shape

BILLINGS — Construction is progressing on the new City Hall building in downtown Billings, and city officials are excited about the transformation.

The renovated structure, which was the formal federal courthouse, is located at 316 N. 26th St. It is expected to hold its first City Hall meeting on Feb. 3.

The project cost $46 million and will provide the city with more space and one location to consolidate nearly all departments.

Assistant City Administrator Kevin Iffland said one of the main goals of the project was to find a location that could fit every department. Iffland said residents will be able to go to new city hall for all needs, whether it's the parking division, public works, police department or city council.

"We're all in one building," Iffland said while giving MTN a tour of the new space. "So, it should be a lot more user friendly to the public."

The new building also provides departments with more space, which is something Iffland said had become a problem at the old city hall.

“The old City Hall was a great building, but we were running out of space,” Iffland said. “We were remodeling closets and old vaults to fit staff, so they could serve the public."

That won't be an issue in the new five-story space. It will feature two new courtrooms, both modernized and much larger than the ones at the old building, a more spacious city council chamber and a fourth floor essentially dedicated entirely to Billings police. It'll be the first time that the entire police department — the evidence division included — will be in one spot.

Iffland said Billings police are expected to be fully moved in by the end of January and that the first court dates will likely be set for early March.

“From the public’s perspective, it’ll be a one-stop shop,” Iffland said.

As for the old City Hall building, its future is already in motion. Longtime Billings developer Bill Honaker has purchased the property and the adjacent parking garage, as part of his plans to bring a seven-story Marriott hotel to downtown Billings.

"We're looking at closing May 1 with the city," Honaker said Thursday. “The design will be kind of modern European in style.”

The hotel will be built at the site of the old Rockman building. Honaker said the plan is to continue using the parking garage for future hotel guests, but he admitted that the future of the old City Hall building is up in the air.

"We've had some interested parties, but we don't really have a plan for it yet," Honaker said. "There's just so much to do. That building is a little problematic."

Still, Honaker remains confident that something will get figured out. He said construction for the hotel is expected to begin this summer, with an opening scheduled in 2027.

"We're planning to get going with demolition in July or August," Honaker said. "It's about a 20 to 24 month process."

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the fate of the old building, Honaker believes that the changes will be a positive step for downtown Billings. Between the new City Hall and Marriott hotel, as well as the new St. Vincent's hospital plans, he expects all of the projects to bring fresh energy and economic activity to the area.

“It's going to create, I think, some synergy to all of it," Honaker said. "We’re doing it because there’s a need for it.”

Iffland shares this optimism, noting that the arrival of the hotel will likely benefit local restaurants and businesses.

“It’ll be a boost for the restaurants down in that area, and a bunch of different businesses along with it," Iffland said. "We're excited to see that."