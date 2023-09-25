Watch Now
Neighbor worried about morning shooting in central Billings

Posted at 5:50 PM, Sep 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-25 19:50:39-04

BILLINGS — Billings police were dispatched to the 800 block of Terry Avenue Monday morning for a vandalism call but found something much more sinister.

During the investigation, officers located several shell casings in the roadway and a house that had been struck several times from a shooting that occurred a few hours earlier.

Neighbors in the area said they’ve seen several worrying incidents and that the problems seem to be coming from one residence.

“About 4:43, I heard boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, like seven or eight shots,” said Dan Boyle, a resident in the neighborhood.

Dan Boyle

Boyle has lived in the neighborhood for about four years and said he’s used to hearing the sounds of gunshots.

“It’s happened here a few times,” said Boyle.

This latest incident hit a little too close to his home, which is across the street.

“When I heard it was over there, when I seen the cop cars, it made sense,” Boyle said.

“The house was hit 10... times,” said Lt. Matt Lennick of the Billings Police Department.

The house was occupied by a 48-year-old woman, a 17-year-old boy, and an 8-year-old boy. No one was injured.

“There’s potential that this is linked to other cases and also gang-related stuff, so that is going to be an avenue we investigate further," said Lennick.

Boyle said it’s not the first time he’s seen a police presence at that house. Lennick confirmed Billings police have been there three times this year.

With a daughter of his own, Boyle has concerns.

“Well, you know, when you hear the shooting, something’s going through the walls, who knows where it’s coming from. So it’s definitely a concern,” Boyle said.

The investigation is ongoing, and police did not release information on a suspect. Lennick said police don't believe the incident is related to the explosion in a car near the area on Sunday.

“These kids these days are just a little different, so I don’t know what to say about that,” said Boyle.

