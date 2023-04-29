National Superhero Day: Billings heroes making a difference

BILLINGS — From Batman to Snake yesE from GI Joe, our favorite heroes are making a difference in Billings.

Today is National Superhero Day, and America loves their heroes. While people are used to seeing their favorite heroes on the big screen, many make appearances in our backyard.

And for some, the hero lifestyle is a year-round commitment.

"We were inspired by the real-life superhero movement, which was popular in 2011 and that kind of morphed into a costume activism... It’s something outside of their normal workday. So, it’s getting off the couch and making the community better.," said Jack Salveson, member of Superheroes of Montana said Friday.

Salveson’s group has helped in anti-bullying campaigns, suicide prevention and raising money for the homeless. He says the characters provide instant positive recognition.

"The nice thing about a superhero is that it’s shorthand for what you want to communicate. Everyone knows what Spiderman and Batman stands for, and it’s an immediate connection," added Salveson.

And Yellowstone County resident Clint Young embraced the hero lifestyle almost 40 years ago.

"All I ever wanted to do was see the Batmobile in person one day. I never even really wanted to meet Batman or Adam West. I just wanted to see the Batmobile and touch it," said Young.

Young got a two-week job in the 60s as a stand-in on the Batman TV show starring West and has never looked back. Now, he has his very own Batmobile.

"I took the job and it just kept going and going and going and I’m in my 39th year now. The two-week job never ended," added Young.

Young said he loves superheroes because they help people escape reality for a bit.

"It gives them a chance to escape from the stuff of the day, the stress, the anger, the hate. All the crap we’re going through right now. It gives them a chance to get away from that," Young added.

And he gets to provide that for them. A life he couldn’t imagine any other way.

"Every show I do, there’s not one person that doesn’t walk away with a smile that big, joy in their hearts and tears running down their eyes. And I always hear all day long, you made my dream come true. I’ve waited all my life to meet you or to sit in this car," said Young.