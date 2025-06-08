National 'Moving Honors' Procession stops in Billings to honor fallen EMS workers

BILLINGS — On Saturday, the National EMS "Moving Honors" Procession, with Global Medical Response, stopped in Billings at the Freedom Memorial outside of Dehler Park on their way to the National Weekend of Honors event in Arlington, Virginia.
The "Moving Honors" Procession is a month-long road trip, totaling over 6,000 miles in 19 different states, as Global Medical Response honors 29 deceased first responders.
At Saturday's event, dozens of first responders, including firefighters, EMS, and police officers, showed their respect to the fallen.
"It's incredible seeing everybody come together, our brothers and sisters in the first responders' world," said Megan Haverkamp, the "Moving Honors" crew chief who's been with the procession for five years.
This year, the procession began on June 1 in Riverside, California, and will finish on July 19 in Arlington, Virginia for a national event that honors fallen EMS workers across the country.
"We always have to have each others back, whether in the field, off duty or on duty. And it's just incredible getting to see that," Haverkamp said Saturday.
Haverkamp said each of the 29 first responders selected are chosen from a board of directors.
The next stop for "Moving Honors" will be in Bismark, North Dakota.
Saturday's service include a moment of silence for the fallen, a Presentation of Colors and the Pledge of Allegiance, before reading the 29 names.
MTN asked Haverkamp what Saturday's service meant to her.
"The first responder went in on someone's worst day and unfortunately didn't get to come home to their family. So, getting to show those families the love and support, to getting to hug them at the Weekend of Honor, just showing that their loved ones will never be forgotten. Whether we say their name everyday or not, they're always remembered. And so we're very thankful to have got to stand next to the brothers and sisters that lost their life," she answered.
See the 29 EMS honorees below:
- Bethany Aickens, 40, Air Evac Life Team, Williamstown, KY, died in the line of duty on 10/7/2024 as the result of an air medical accident.
- Gale “Butch” Alleman, 66, Air Evac Life Team, Williamstown, KY, died in the line of duty on 10/7/2024 as the result of an air medical accident.
- David Austin, 52, Egg Harbor Township EMS, Egg Harbor, NJ, died in the line of duty on 10/1/2024 as a result of a medical event.
- Gregory Bauer, 56, Columbus Division of Fire, Columbus, OH, died in the line of duty on 10/18/2021 as a result of COVID.
- Randolph “Randy” Breton, 61, AMR Physician Transport Services, Herndon, VA, died in the line of duty on 9/4/2020 as a result of a medical event.
- Michael Clarke, 27, Saint Charles County Ambulance District, Saint Peters, MO, died in the line of duty on 10/14/2024 as a result of a medical event.
- Ian Cooperstein, 39, Sullivan Paramedicine, Inc, Hurleyville, NY, died in the line of duty on 9/22/2021 as a result of COVID.
- Anthony Cozzino, 51, Fire Department of New York (FDNY), Brooklyn, NY, died in the line of duty on 9/7/2024 as the result of the WTC illness.
- Robert “Bobby” DeLeon, 62, Fire Department of New York (FDNY), Brooklyn, NY, died in the line of duty on 4/16/2024 as the result of the WTC illness.
- Steven “Fitz” Fitzgerald, 47, Air Evac Life Team, Weatherford, OK, died in the line of duty on 1/20/2024 as the result of an air medical accident.
- Mark Gibson, 56 Emerson Ambulance Service Inc., Jonesboro, AK, died in the line of duty on 8/9/2024 as a result a vehicular accident.
- Todd Giles, 60, Morristown-Hamblen EMS, Morristown, TN, died in the line of duty on 4/5/2024 as a result of a heart attack.
- Russell Haslam, 53, Air Evac Life Team, Weatherford, OK, died in the line of duty on 1/20/2024 as a result of an air medical accident.
- Richard Hempel, 53, Groesbeck Volunteer Fire-Rescue, Groesbeck, TX, died in the line of duty on 5/9/2023 as a result of a medical event.
- David Jarvis III, 55, Columbus Division of Fire, Columbus, OH, died in the line of duty on 12/9/2021 as a result of COVID.
- Jeanne Lackey, 29, Trinity Mother Frances, Flight for Life, Tyler, TX, died in the line of duty on 2/13/1989 as a result of an air medical accident.
- Chastian McWhorter, 26, Somerset-Pulaski County EMS, Somerset, KY, died in the line of duty on 4/1/2024 as a result of a vehicular accident.
- Gerald Morgan Sr., 46, Trinity Mother Frances, Flight for Life, Tyler, TX, died in the line of duty on 2/13/1989 as a result of an air medical accident.
- Kathryn Lea Ohnheiser, 31, Trinity Mother Frances, Flight for Life, Tyler, TX, died in the line of duty on 2/13/1989 as a result of an air medical accident.
- Lawrence Rand, 65, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, died in the line of duty on 4/8/2021 as a result of the WTC illness.
- Mark Steffens, 62, Fire Department of New York (FDNY), Brooklyn, NY, died in the line of duty on 11/11/2024 as a result of the WTC illness.
- Jeremy Sutton, 44, Jefferson County EMS, New Market, TN, died in the line of duty on 8/31/2024 as a result of a vehicular accident.
- Christopher Swierkowski, 58, Fire Department of New York (FDNY), Brooklyn, NY, died in the line of duty on 5/11/2024 as a result of the WTC illness.
- Adam Tebben, 35, Air Evac Life Team, Weatherford, OK, died in the line of duty on 1/20/2024 as a result of an air medical accident.
- James Thomas, 32, Champion EMS, Tyler TX, died in the line of duty on 5/31/1988 as a result of a traumatic injury.
- Stephen Walsh, 60, Community Rescue Squad, Copake, NY, died in the line of duty on 11/16/2024 as a result of a medical event.
- James Welsh, 29, Air Evac Life Team, Williamstown, KY, died in the line of duty on 10/7/2024 as a result of an air medical accident.
- Randy Williams, 46, Leon County EMS, Tallahassee, FL, died in the line of duty on 8/11/2021 as a result of COVID.
- Steven “Z-man” Zuckerman, 61, Eagle County Paramedic Services, Edwards, CO, died in the line of duty on 2/23/2024 as a result of a medical event.