National 'Moving Honors' Procession stops in Billings to honor fallen EMS workers

BILLINGS — On Saturday, the National EMS "Moving Honors" Procession, with Global Medical Response, stopped in Billings at the Freedom Memorial outside of Dehler Park on their way to the National Weekend of Honors event in Arlington, Virginia.

The "Moving Honors" Procession is a month-long road trip, totaling over 6,000 miles in 19 different states, as Global Medical Response honors 29 deceased first responders.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

At Saturday's event, dozens of first responders, including firefighters, EMS, and police officers, showed their respect to the fallen.

"It's incredible seeing everybody come together, our brothers and sisters in the first responders' world," said Megan Haverkamp, the "Moving Honors" crew chief who's been with the procession for five years.

This year, the procession began on June 1 in Riverside, California, and will finish on July 19 in Arlington, Virginia for a national event that honors fallen EMS workers across the country.

"We always have to have each others back, whether in the field, off duty or on duty. And it's just incredible getting to see that," Haverkamp said Saturday.

Haverkamp said each of the 29 first responders selected are chosen from a board of directors.

The next stop for "Moving Honors" will be in Bismark, North Dakota.

Saturday's service include a moment of silence for the fallen, a Presentation of Colors and the Pledge of Allegiance, before reading the 29 names.

MTN asked Haverkamp what Saturday's service meant to her.

"The first responder went in on someone's worst day and unfortunately didn't get to come home to their family. So, getting to show those families the love and support, to getting to hug them at the Weekend of Honor, just showing that their loved ones will never be forgotten. Whether we say their name everyday or not, they're always remembered. And so we're very thankful to have got to stand next to the brothers and sisters that lost their life," she answered.

See the 29 EMS honorees below: