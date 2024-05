FORSYTH - The names of two people killed in a plane crash near Forsyth have been released.

Rosebud County Coroner Keith Raymond confirmed the deceased were 65-year-old Dave Hartman and 19-year-old Haiden Oakland, both of Miles City.

The crash involving a Piper/P18 small plane happened May 14 at about 4:30 p.m. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.

