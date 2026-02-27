Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Multiple fires ignite in Musselshell County

MUSSELSHELL FIRE5.jpg
photo by Myranda Ostermiller
Fires in Roundup
Responders are fighting multiple fires near Roundup, which have burned hundreds of acres.

According to the Musselshell County Department of Emergency Services, a fire off Rehder Road burned about 100 acres of timber, while another fire ignited in the Johnnys Coal subdivision around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Officials are warning anyone who has burned slash piles within the last two weeks to check on them because embers could be caught up in the wind and start additional fires.

Musselshell County officials say progress is being made on all fronts of the fires.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

