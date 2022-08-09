MSU Billings warns of possible gunman

BILLINGS - Officials at Montana State University Billings warned late Tuesday morning of a possible gunman en route to the campus.

In a Facebook post at about 11 a.m., the university issued an emergency statement asking everyone on campus to lock doors and not to leave their departments. Anyone not on campus was asked to stay away.

The full statement reads:

MSUB EMERGENCY NOTIFICATION: MSU Billings received reports of a potential gunman coming to University Campus. Please lock your departments and campus buildings. Do not leave your departments until you've received the all clear.If you are not on campus, stay away. Report any suspicious activity to MSUB Police 406-657-2222 or call 911. Monitor university website and your university email.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.