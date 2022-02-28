MSU Billings to celebrate Yellowstone National Park's 150th birthday

BILLINGS - Yellowstone National Park's 150th birthday falls on Tuesday, March 1 and Montana State University Billings is hosting its spring lecture series to celebrate the park.

Yellowstone was the first national park in the United States and MSU Billings created exhibits showing the park's magnificent beauty.

The significance behind Yellowstone is more than sights and sounds. Dr. Thomas Rust, a history professor at MSU Billings, will be kicking this speaker series off with a topic that is much overlooked. He will be speaking about the history of the military and their experiences in Yellowstone.

The knowledge won't stop there. This lecture series will continue through the month of March and is open to the public. If you would like to join, below is a picture of the schedule and who will be speaking on which day.