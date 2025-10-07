BILLINGS — Montana State University Billings and Billings Public Schools have partnered to create a new direct admission program.

The Direct Admit program is available to all high school seniors, first-time college freshmen, students with diplomas and students with at least a 2.0 GPA.

The program eliminates the traditional application stress by providing immediate acceptance to MSU Billings for qualifying students.

MSU Billings partner with Billings Public Schools on new admissions program

While the university maintains open enrollment with a 99% acceptance rate for students, this new program streamlines the process even further.

“We're open enrollment. So, it's 99%. Typically, it's everyone with a 2.0 diploma, high-set, GED, home school, or a traditional high school diploma,” Director of Admissions Julie Pettitt said Tuesday.

Pettitt also explained that they are wanting to change the thinking surrounding admissions.

“It's re-shifting the conversation that we're having with students to take that barrier and fear away and to really empower them and get them excited about going to college,” Pettitt said.

Devyn Shafer, a senior at the Career Center, initially hesitated about college due to financial concerns but became excited about the new opportunity.

“I didn't really want to pay all that, you know, fees and everything,” Shafer said. “I'll give it a shot. Why not get admission into MSUB and see where it takes me?”

After completing the quick online application, Shafer expressed relief at the simple process.

“Oh, sweet, I'm already in. I don't have to worry about that hassle of applying and worrying if I get accepted or not,” Shafer said.

Pettitt emphasized the program’s easy application process.

“When you fill out the online application, you're confirming your acceptance with us,” Pettitt said.

Pettitt acknowledged that college applications can feel overwhelming for many students.

“Sometimes it can feel overwhelming to have so many steps to get ready for college. But we kind of slow that down and work with one of our admission counselors to help one thing at a time,” Pettitt said.

Brooklyn Boatright, another senior participating in the program, shared similar concerns about the traditional application process.

“I was really nervous that I wasn't going to be able to get in and that I couldn't do the programs that I wanted to do,” Boatright said.

The Direct Admit program gave Boatright reassurance.

“It's been easy. It's just been quick, simple, and just again, very reassuring,” Boatright said.

Pettitt explained that removing acceptance uncertainty is a key benefit of the program.

“For MSU Billings, we're taking away the stress of whether or not you are going to be accepted,” Pettitt said. “With direct admit, you're in.”

Pettitt said the ultimate goal extends beyond simplifying the application process.

“The goal is to make college possible,” Pettitt said.