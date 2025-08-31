BILLINGS — Hundreds of students moved into Montana State University Billings residence halls Sunday, marking the start of a new academic year.

Blake Sweat, a new freshman from Utah, is settling into Petro Hall after an eight-and-a-half-hour drive with his family.

“A lot of excitement, a little nervous, kind of filling everything all at the same time,” Sweat said Sunday.

Watch the process of MSU Billings move-in day:

MSU Billings opens its residence halls for college move-in

His parents, Karli and Rob McKinney, are sharing in both the excitement and the bittersweet moment of leaving their son.

“It'll be a little surreal leaving him behind, but he's going to do great. And we're excited for him,” K. McKinney said.

Sweat’s younger brothers even helped him settle into his first year of college.

“His little brothers are going to miss him terribly,” K. McKinney said.

Blake’s younger brother, Matthew, also expressed how he is going to miss him with his dad.

“Just him,” M. Mckinney said. R. McKinney also commented. “What about him?” “Because he's so nice,” M. McKinney said.

While final enrollment numbers aren’t ready yet, MSU Billings has experienced steady growth in recent years.

Around 400 students will be living on campus this fall.

Associate Dean of Student Engagement Codie Wahrman said the move-in process involves moving parts but runs smoothly with help from faculty, staff and current students.

“We've got all kinds of faculty, staff, and students that are helping to move all of our residents in and make them feel at home as we welcome them to their new home,” Wahrman said.

For Carly Brauer, whose daughter Brooklyn, is the first in their family to head off to college.

“We know we're leaving her in good hands. Everybody here has been awesome and super welcoming,” Brauer said.

As the reality of college life sets in, emotions are running high for both students and parents.

“Scared, excited, nervous and kind of curious,” Brauer said. “It's also really exciting because it gives her a chance to fly and experience life as an independent adult.”