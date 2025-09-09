BILLINGS — A new space dedicated to manga and graphic novels opened Monday at the Montana State University Billings Library, reflecting a growing student interest in comic culture.

View inside the MSU Billings' new graphic novel collection for students:

MSU Billings library unveils new graphic novel and manga collection

What was once a row of filing cabinets has now been transformed into a colorful space filled with comic-inspired decorations. The collection, housed on the second floor of the library, features more than 200 titles and was funded through the university’s Jacket Giving Day as well as $2,000 from the Associated Students of MSU Billings (ASMSUB).

Library Director Eileen Wright and Research Instruction Librarian Nicole Bernard began the project after noticing increased demand from students over the past year.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News The new collection features over 200 books.

“With our growing and changing student population, we have to keep up with what their interests are," said Bernard.

The collection includes titles purchased from both local and online retailers, with space for future expansion.

Nationally, manga and graphic novels have surged in popularity over the past few years. According to data from Grand View Research, they now account for 78 percent of comic book sales in the United States, a market valued at $1.1 billion in 2025.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Librarians Nicole Bernard and Eileen Wright worked on securing funding and building out the space for over a year.

Bernard said the accessibility of graphic novels helps make them particularly appealing to today’s students.

“I think culturally these forms of media have taken off quite a bit, and they've become very popular. If you go to bookstores nowadays, they have entire sections for graphic novels and manga," said Bernard. "Not everybody has time to sit down and read like 320 pages with no pictures, and I think having a shorter book with less to go through is a lot more accessible, especially when you're busy with school and work and life.”

Despite the rise of e-books, Wright said there is a still strong demand for physical copies.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News The shelves were decorated for opening day.

“It's the whole idea that I think over time, yes, people are now reading e-books and yes, it's gone in that direction, but still, there's still that desire to just hold a physical book and sit down and just read,” said Wright.

To celebrate the unveiling, Prestige Comics and Collectables, along with an MSU Billings employee, donated several comic books to be given away to students.