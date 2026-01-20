MSU Billings honors MLK Jr. Day with bell ringing, service and reflection

BILLINGS — Bells rang out across the Montana State University Billings campus Monday morning as students, faculty, and community members gathered to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the university’s annual National Bell Ringing Ceremony.

Watch how MSU Billings honored MLK Day:

MSU Billings honors MLK Day with bell ringing, service, and reflection

Nearly two dozen people attended the event at Peaks to Plains Park, which featured a symbolic bell-ringing ceremony and was followed by speeches from local leaders, as well as a service project aimed at continuing King’s commitment to unity and service.

The ceremony included 14 bell rings, representing the 14-year span of the core of the modern civil rights movement.

“Outside of this just being a historical event, it's one of our long-lasting traditions here on campus that has started from day one and is still going on today and will go for years to continue,” said Bailee Stenger, MSU Billings student engagement coordinator.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

This year’s bell ringing was led by Associated Students of MSU Billings President Elijah Sneigoski, who said the moment offered an opportunity to reflect on both the progress made and the work that remains.

“It's so much more than just ringing a bell. It's remembering the 14 years of civil rights that this country went through, and look at where we are now. It's pretty incredible," said Sneigoski. "I greatly value Martin Luther King Jr.'s dream for equality in the world.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Several speakers addressed the continued relevance of King’s message, including Tatiana Morales, founder of Roots of Unity, a Billings-based organization that advocates for the Black and Brown community.

"It's those people's job who are not afraid for their life or not afraid of being deported or being hurt to be out in the front and speak up," said Morales in an interview.

Morales said current national and local issues, including deportation raids, protests, and recent acts of hate targeting local churches such as Mayflower Congregational Church and Wayman Chapel, underscore the importance of speaking out as Dr. King once did.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Tatiana Morales, founder of Roots of Unity, speaks at the event.

"My big focus, of course, was Martin Luther King, but also how I thought Martin Luther King would approach the current situations, and I strongly don't believe that he would remain silent," said Morales. "I think it's important right now to think of what he would do, and I feel like if he organized that back then for like jobs and things like that, imagine what he would do today.”

Additional speakers included Billings Mayor Mike Nelson, representatives for U.S. Sens. Tim Sheehy and Steve Daines, Rep. Troy Downing, Wayman Chapel Pastor Simon Bergen, and keynote speaker Andrew Konkel, CEO of United Way of Yellowstone County.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Speakers included Andrew Konkel, CEO of United Way of Yellowstone County, MSU Billings Provost Dr. Lee Vartanian, and Billings Mayor Mike Nelson.

Alongside reflection, the university emphasized action through its annual Day of Service. Participants worked together to assemble 100 “Encouragement and Hope” bags designed to support mental health and provide encouragement to students in need.

"It's based around mental health awareness and just bringing light to those that may feel a little dark in places," said Stenger. "Just little pick-me-ups because sometimes coming out of winter it can be a little tough."

The bags will be distributed through MSU Billings Student Health Services, TRIO, and Disability Services, with remaining bags donated to local organizations such as the Salvation Army.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Organizers said the service project reflects King’s belief that service and unity are essential to creating lasting change.

“I feel like it's a great time to come together as a community, not to just celebrate MLK himself, but also service," said Stenger. "Service basically stands for unity and having volunteerism, and seeing everyone come together for one mission, I feel is overall inspiring."

For attendees, the ceremony served as a reminder that King’s legacy is not only about remembering history, but continuing the work he began within the community.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

“Being a part of that moment, the first thing I noticed was community," said Sneigoski. "Once I finished up and the bell was just ringing out, nothing but silence all around me. It was the coolest thing as we all sat in silence and just reflected on why I was up there ringing that bell."

“I look around at Billings, and I think Billings has potential to be something great," added Morales. "I want to see Billings be what it can be."