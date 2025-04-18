MSU Billings Foundation hosts Wine and Food Festival to raise money for scholarships

An annual tradition that helps make college a little more affordable for students at Montana State University Billings got underway at the MetraPark Thursday night.

The MSU Billings Foundation’s Wine and Food Festival raises much-needed money for scholarships.

The event kicked off with the “Winemaster Soiree.”

“The MSUB Wine and Food Festival has been around for 33 years now. Over that 33 years, we have been able to raise over $8 million total to go back to student scholarships at MSUB,” said Krista Matague, CEO of the MSU Billings Foundation & Alumni.

“We are so grateful for all our donors who attend and give back,” she says.

This year's event is being held two consecutive nights.

MSUB Chancellor Dr. Stefani Hicswa called it a great way to bring people together to support MSUB.

“So many students at MSUB are the first in their families to go to college. They don’t necessarily have a savings account ready for them to just write the check for tuition, so this allows students to choose MSUB to decide to come here or to be able to finish their degree if they just need those few more dollars to be able to finish,” Hicswa said.

The goal for this year is to raise $700,000, and that will be divided among the various scholarship categories.

Tickets for Friday night’s signature evening called “A Vintage Affair” have already sold out, but people can still participate in silent auctions from home by clicking the link below:

