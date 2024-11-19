MSU Billings cultural showcase events bring India to Montana

BILLINGS — At Montana State University Billings, this semester's cultural showcase is all about India—a celebration of its vibrant traditions, rich history, and the students who bring these cultures to life.

Each year, the Office of International Studies chooses a different country to focus on during the fall semesters. They host events to showcase that region through programming, movies, and free events for the community to attend.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Over a dozen international students are from India, and many participate and help run the themed events.

“We decided to go to India predominantly because we've had a large influx of Indian students, and we really rely on local community to help put this on,” said the school's Associate Director of International Students Abby Cook.

This is their fourth year of holding themed semesters that began in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic to help students feel connected to other cultures and feel less isolated.

"We were still on a bit of a hiatus for travel and bringing in new students due to COVID, so we were thinking about how can we bring the world and just different cultures to MSU Billings to the Billings community as well, so that's kind of the brainchild of the theme semester program," said Cook. "It is funded predominantly by a grant that we have from the Department of Education.”

On Thursday, they held one of their last events of the year, the Indian Cultural Showcase. MSUB students from India had the chance to show off various regions of the country through music, dance, singing, clothing and presentations.

“It's just generally a really great event that brings the community together and celebrates culture and diversity in a very colorful way," said Cook. “The community that comes, especially those on a regular basis, they adore it. It is all volunteer, I would say, and it is all something that is done on a very low budget, so it's just managing the expectations. We are not bringing in people from India to do performances. Everything's kind of homegrown."

Over a dozen international students at the university are from India. Sophomores Mansi Luthra and Noor Deep Kaur are both from the northern Indian state of Punjab and have helped run the events throughout the semester. They said the year has been an opportunity to reconnect with their roots while sharing their culture with the local community in Billings.

“Most of my classmates, they love Indian outfits. When I wear these outfits, 'Oh, I love your earrings, I love your bangles,' so those compliments just rejoy my blush,” said Luthra. “These kind of events rejoy your life, make you feel like you are a part (of something), and you are worthy. That's a great thing.”

“It's exciting to tell them about our own culture, and sometimes we are not afraid about things which are really important to us and people might ask about it and then we have to explain them. It's like, 'Oh that's really different. We do that thing in a different way,'" added Deep Kaur.

For many international students like Luthra and Deep Kaur, the transition to a new school in a foreign country can be a difficult and isolating experience. The first year is often filled with challenges.

“First year was crazy, adapting to new technology of assignments, being feeling loneliness, homesick, all those feelings together,” said Luthra.

Over time, the girls found comfort in their shared heritage, and through their Indian student group, they found a sense of community.

“Then you cope with classes, with making new friends, especially I have a very good group of Indian friends here, so it just feels like home now,” said Luthra.

For them, the event and chance to perform was an important reminder of the strength and diversity of their cultural identity.

"We get to know each other's culture and we grow as a community. That's really I think one of the best parts of this multicultural club and International Office doing this stuff," said Deep Kaur.

The semester has helped create a bridge between international students and the wider Billings community, and as a reminder that we are all more similar than we think.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News At the end of the showcase, members of the audience were invited on stage to dance.

“It's important to showcase that we are all unique in our traditions and our cultures, yet we all still love to dance. We all still love music. We all still love to sing," said Cook. “It brings a unique tone to the Billings community also because they can see, 'Oh, this is in my community. We have people who are from India. We have a Japanese community. We have a French community,' so I think that's really powerful, and it helps them to get involved on a more personal level."

For the students involved, the event is more than just a cultural showcase, but a way to reduce the isolation often felt by international students. By sharing their traditions, Mansi and Noor have been able to make the place they now call home feel a little bit closer to the one they left behind.

“I'm getting to know people and my friends. My bones are growing more stronger and so that's why I'm feeling good now. Yeah, I'm feeling less homesick," said Deep Kaur.

“I really love how people embrace Indian culture. Their eyes shine when they see us performing, singing, being in our outfits, they compliment us, and they make our day and nights," added Luthra.

Their final two events will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Babcock Theater for a showing of the film "I Have Found It," and on Thursday, Nov. 21 at the MSU Billings Rimrock Cafe from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for their Indian Cuisine Night. Click here for more information.