MSU Billings cross country runner faces charge after team bus crash

An MSU Billings cross country team member faces charges after a crash in Washington state left one athlete hospitalized with a brain injury.

Cecily Eagleton, 21, was driving south on State Route 127 near Dusty when she became distracted, veered off the road and hit an embankment and driveway, according to the Washington State Patrol.

She faces a possible charge of second-degree negligent driving, which is a traffic infraction punishable up to $250, according to the state patrol and Washington state law.

All six athletes in the van were hospitalized following the crash. Two were airlifted with serious injuries.

Five athletes have since been released from the hospital, but one remains in a Spokane-area hospital with a reported brain injury. That athlete is expected to undergo surgery.

Two other vans and an SUV were also traveling with the team at the time of the crash.

Despite the incident, MSU Billings says the Yellowjackets still plan to host their invitational meet Friday.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Related: MSUB runner to undergo surgery after van crash that injured six teammates