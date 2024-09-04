MSU Billings athlete excelling in track and ROTC program

BILLINGS — Repelling off of a 30 foot building isn't fun for everyone, but it's a common occurrence for cadets in the Army ROTC program at MSU Billings. The ROTC program partnered with the Montana Army National Guard to invite students and community members to campus Tuesday to try repelling themselves during the university's back-to-school kickoff.

It was a chance for 21-year-old Ryan Fenley to hone his skills. As an ROTC cadet and student-athlete, he's on track for a bright future.

“My goal is to become a pilot and so that's the ultimate goal in the end, and ROTC helps me get there,” said Fenley on campus Tuesday.

Fenley enlisted in the National Guard before he joined the Army ROTC program last year, following his parents' footsteps as a military service member.

Alina Hauter/MTN News Army ROTC cadet and MSU Billings student athlete Ryan Fenley.

“I’ll be the third generation to join with the first one to commission,” Fenley said.

"He was a quick study and he was able to integrate into our community and integrate into the program and stand out as a high performer," said assistant professor of military science for the Army ROTC program, Capt. Jacob Pancheau. "It's good to know that we have great cadets who put in the work and are able to dedicate themselves."

Fenley proved that at leadership camp in Fort Nash, Kentucky, this summer.

"He was actually ranked as number one in his platoon, which is a pretty big deal. So he spent a few weeks down there and came out on top," Pancheau said.

Alina Hauter/MTN News Army Captain Jacob Pancheau

Fenley said the ROTC program has given him confidence to lead others.

"Leading a group of people is a whole different beast at the end of the day. So that definitely helped a lot with that. It kind of taught me some responsibility. I wasn't just taking care of me. I was helping out with others and stuff like that too," said Fenley.

It's not the only impressive thing about him as he's also a track and field athlete for MSU Billings. After transferring to MSU Billings from Dickinson State in North Dakota last year, he's already hit the ground running.

“I broke two school records last year. The indoor heptathlon and the outdoor decathlon," Fenley added.

Ryan Fenley

He said he couldn't accomplish what he has without the support of his parents.

"My mom, any gym she can be in, any track meet she can be at, anything. She's there for everything she can be. She drove to Spokane to watch me last year for my conference meet," said Fenley. "And then, my dad's been my super big push. I didn't need any advice about little things here and there for the Army. He was in for 26 years."

He has two years left before he commissions into an Army officer.

Alina Hauter/MTN News Fenley repels off of a building at MSU Billings.

"Hopefully I have a flight slot and I'm headed to Alabama right after that," Fenley said.

He said it's been a life-changing experience

"I thought it was just going to be just to help with college and then get out, but now I think I kind of make a career out of it and do my 20 years and then get out," said Fenley. "I'm just really honored to be able to serve my community and my state."