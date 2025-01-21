Mr. Taco offers downtown Billings a taste of Puerto Rico and a personal shot at redemption

BILLINGS — Late-night Puerto Rican carry-out restaurant Mr. Taco has quickly become a late-night hotspot in Billings, filling a gap in the downtown food scene and offering a window into the culture.

Tucked behind the Crystal Lounge Casino at 2719 First Avenue N., owner Domingo Baez Jr. opened Mr. Taco in July a month after launching his food truck under the same name. He wanted to open a place for people to gather and eat good food after a night out downtown.

Mr. Taco offers downtown Billings a taste of Puerto Rico—and a shot at redemption

“I get people that come around and instead of, you know, drink water and they're eating and they stand around socializing, which helps them to kind of sober up a little bit as well,” said Baez.

Mr. Taco is one of the only physical spots in downtown Billings open until 2 a.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. In the summer, he served customers through his take-out window, but recently built a cozy lobby area for the colder winter months.



Though Baez works mainly solo, handling cooking and taking orders, he said customers have been patient with the wait.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Domingo Baez Jr. also runs a Mr. Taco food truck.

“I attribute that to the community that I live in, you know being understanding and patient and wanting good food,” said Baez.

Baez’s deep-rooted connection to his Puerto Rican heritage sets Mr. Taco apart from a traditional taco joint. His menu is infused with the cooking traditions from Puerto Rico, and he is slowly expanding to include more traditional items, such as empanadas and chicharrones.

"Although tacos are generally considered a Mexican food, I'm culturally from Puerto Rico," said Baez. “Everything that you taste or smell when you come in here is Puerto Rican influenced.”

Baez’s passion for cooking began from an early age. Growing up in Chicago, he learned to cook handed-down Puerto Rican recipes from his mother and grandmother. One of the dishes he learned to make was arroz con gandules, a traditional Puerto Rican Spanish rice served during the holidays. It is now one of the most popular items on his menu.

“That makes me feel proud because the rice is Puerto Rican and that's authentic and it's something that I grew up on and something that I love,” said Baez.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Arroz con gandules is made with sofrito, peas, meat, and olives.

Over his 23 years of living in Billings, Baez has witnessed a recently growing Latino population in town and more people becoming interested in the island’s culture. He points to figures like Puerto Rican musician Bad Bunny, whose rise in mainstream music has brought more global awareness about the country.

"I think seeing somebody so in love with his culture, it brings so much pride to me to see that,” said Baez. “Seeing how interested people are starting to become in my food and in my culture because of my food it's kind of like a dream come true,” said Baez.

While the dream of owning a restaurant has been a lifelong goal for Baez, the journey to this point hasn’t been easy.

“I kick myself in the butt sometimes telling myself like, 'You should have started this a long time ago,'" said Baez.

In 2008, Baez was sentenced to federal prison for drug crimes, but his time served became a turning point that would shape the future of his career.

“I decided when I went to prison and the day that I was taken into custody that that was the last time that was gonna happen that I was going to do whatever it took and work as hard as I had to get on track and make those dreams that I had come true,” said Baez.

While in prison, Baez was able to keep using computers as a procurement clerk and built his business plan. After his release in 2016, he worked as a barber and in a factory but suffered an injury that put him out of work. During his time off, he pursued his real estate license.

“It humbles you a lot to come back and start from scratch after losing everything but then, you know, some losses are total gains," said Baez.

After several failed opportunities to secure his own place, his current building became available last year. The pieces for his long-awaited dream finally came true.

"When you're doing something that you love, it's not work. I get up every day looking forward to whatever the day has because I don't know what it's gonna bring,” said Baez.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Chicharrones (fried pork belly), fried plantains, and homemade guacamole.

Today, Baez still works as a barber and real estate agent on top of the restaurant and food truck but aspires to grow into a sit-down restaurant. For Baez, Mr. Taco is not just a business, but a symbol of perseverance, a testament to personal growth, and an opportunity to share his heart and heritage with the Billings community.

"I just want to share the good with people and I think food, music is always a great way for people to get to know each other," said Baez. "I'm extremely happy and proud of what I'm doing now, and for however long I continue to do it, I'm going to continue to do it with pride.”