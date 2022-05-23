Mountain lions spotted in Billings area

BILLINGS — Here in Montana you expect to see wildlife just about anywhere, but rarely are mountain lions spotted in the state's most heavily populated city.

One of the big cats was spotted by Zack Jones at his condo near the intersection of 9th Street West and Avenue B. Jones captured a video of the mountain lion on a neighbor's back porch.

"I believe the lion was there all day as I heard from another community member that it tried to get into the house Friday morning," Jones said. "So I looked at my camera footage and around 8:15 p.m. I saw the cougar."

Late last week, a Yellowstone County Sheriff's deputy spotted a cougar on 17th Street West and Rimrock Road right before the lion ran off towards the rims.

Yellowstone County Sheriff's debuty Cougar Spotted on 17th Street West and Rimrock Road



Those weren't the only sightings within the past week. D Alex Tillery spotted a mountain lion near the intersection of Emerald Hills Drive and Pine Valley.