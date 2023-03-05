Mountain biker missing near Zimmerman Park

Search teams are on the ground and in the air over Billings looking for a 63-year-old man who went missing Saturday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s office, the man was mountain biking on Saturday afternoon and has not been heard from since.

His vehicle and phone were located at the parking lot of Zimmerman Park. Law enforcement does not know what the man was wearing at the time. They are asking anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office at 406-256-2929.