Motorcyclist killed in crash on Billings West End

A 52-year-old motorcyclist was killed Thursday morning following a crash with a vehicle on Billings West End, according to Billings police.

The crash was reported at 9:37 a.m. at the 2600 block of Central Avenue, police said on social media.

The motorcyclist was traveling west on Central Avenue, while the vehicle was eastbound attempting to make a left turn into a private driveway when the two collided, police said.

Officers and medical personnel attempted to revive the motorcyclist, but he died at the scene.

Police said they believe speed was a factor.