Motorcyclist injured in collision with tractor near Highway 312 in Billings

Responders at scene of motorcycle in Billings Heights.
A motorcyclist was injured Tuesday afternoon after colliding with a tractor in the Billings Heights.

The crash was reported just after 3 p.m. on Bitterroot Drive near the intersection with Dover Road along the Highway 312 corridor.

Authorities said the motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital, but no updates on his condition were available.

The driver of the tractor did not appear to be injured and was seen walking around the scene.

Montana Highway Patrol troopers are investigating the crash and have not indicated if any citations will be issued.

