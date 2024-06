A motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital following a Wednesday afternoon crash with a vehicle in Billings Heights.

The crash was reported at 2:38 p.m. at the corner of Main Street and Judith Lane, according to Billings police.

Police described the injury on social media as "life-threatening." No update on the motorcyclist's condition was available Wednesday night.

Main Street was closed for nearly four hours during the investigation but has since reopened.