Motorcyclist from Billings killed in I-90 crash

COLUMBUS - A 37-year-old man from Billings was killed in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 90 near Columbus.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened Saturday at 10 p.m. as the motorcycle was headed eastbound at mile marker 409.

The man was riding a Harley-Davidson when the motorcycle went off the highway and struck a post and then a fence. The motorcycle overturned and struck another fence before crashing into a ditch and trees, the patrol reports.

The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced deceased at a hospital.

The patrol reports speed is a suspected factor in the crash.

