Motorcycle wreck snarls traffic on Billings West End

Mitch Lagge/ Q2 News
Motorcycle crash on Billings West End.
Posted at 7:41 PM, Jun 29, 2021
Billings police have closed off the eastbound lanes of King Avenue West at the intersection with South 20th Street while they investigate a motor vehicle crash where a motorcyclist was injured Tuesday night.

A 21-year-old man was taken to a local hospital after his motorcycle was struck by a Jeep Cherokee, Billings Police Sgt. Matt Lennick told Q2 News.

The call came at 6:57 p.m. The Jeep Cherokee, bearing Colorado license plates, was on South 20th Street West trying to turn west onto King Avenue when it struck the motorcycle, which was traveling east on King Avenue, according to Lennick.

The Billings police crash investigation team is investigating.

Parts of the intersection remain closed.

King Avenue West traffic is being diverted north onto South 20th Street.

This is a developing story.

