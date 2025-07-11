Motorcycle crash forces Laurel Road closure in Billings

A "serious injury crash" involving two motorcycles and a vehicle is delaying traffic near the intersection of Laurel Road and Foote Street, according to Billings police.

The crash happened around 8 p.m., and Laurel Road was closed for all east and west-bound travel near the Muzzle Loader Cafe, according to police and eyewitnesses.

Westbound travel is closed east of the overpass near Fifth Street West and Montana Avenue , including the underpass heading west from State Avenue. Eastbound travel is closed at Moore Lane.

An MTN reporter was at the scene. One motorcyclist appeared to suffer serious injuries, while another appeared to suffer minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.