Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Motocyclist killed early Monday in Billings crash

Fatal Crash
MTN News
Fatal Crash
Posted
and last updated

BILLINGS - A motorcyclist was killed in Billings early Monday.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened at 2:20 a.m. on U.S. Highway 87.

A 42-year-old Billings man was riding a Harley-Davidson east on First Avenue North when the motorcycle merged onto the highway at a high speed and struck a center cement divider.

The motorcycle became airborne, and the rider was thrown from the vehicle, the patrol reports. He died at the scene.

The man, whose name has not been released, was not wearing a helmet.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Community

Q2 welcomes donations to benefit Billings Family Service & Toys for Tots