Motocross event brings riders from all over the country to Billings

The third annual MotoFest event was held at the Big Sky Speedway over the weekend and this year it brought competitors from all across the country to the Magic City.

Contestants from California and Hawaii made the trek to Montana as part of an exchange program set up by event organizer Richard Todd.

For many of those riders, the invitation to the event was the culmination of all their hard work.

"I've been riding dirt bikes since I was four years old," Hawaiian participant Branden Frey said Sunday afternoon. "Being from Hawaii, we didn't have much money like in my family and stuff like that. We worked as hard as we could try try and get me here."

Fellow rider Brevin Wilson of California echoed Frey's appreciation of the invite, and added that traveling to far away competitions can help improve their abilities.

"I'm super grateful for this opportunity and I thank Rich for bringing me out here," Wilson said. "It's really awesome to get out here and experience new tracks because it can help you get used to all different kinds."

This event coincides closely with a trip in January that brought 14 riders from Billings to California to experience national level competition. Over the weekend, it was the out-of-state riders turns to travel.

MTN News

“Last year, he (Todd) didn’t have it fully set up like this," Wilson said. "He just took the Montana kids to California, and then this year he’s taking all the California kids up to Montana to have some fun races."

Todd said the exposure to other racers from across the country is exactly what his goal for the program always was.

“What we’re doing is try to bridge the gap between competitiveness and give kids the opportunity to see that this is something they can do and compete on a national level,” Todd said.

In total, the event had 150 competitors registered, with seven coming from California and three coming from Hawaii. Todd said that the event has continued to grow and he hopes that the sport of motocross will grow along with it in Montana.

"It’s really import because they’re racing against kids that get to train all year long," Todd said. "So, if they get a chance to see what’s available out there, then they have an opportunity to train all year too."

For Frey, its a unique opportunity that he believes will help grow his abilities as a motocross rider.

“It was a really cool experience and it’s really exciting to be out here and to meet this place and see all this stuff,” Frey said. “It’s very emotional to be where I’m from and not having the money we had to come up here. Just knowing that I’m being up here to do this, I appreciate every single minute of it."

And the hope is that memories will be made for all riders. Both those traveling to Montana to compete and the local riders getting the chance to watch.

“It’s super special, because the memories carry on for your whole life," Wilson said. "You never forget the memories you make at the track."