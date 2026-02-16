'Motivating to say the least': Sheridan's Forsythe chases Wyoming state records

SHERIDAN, Wyo. — What possibly could lacrosse and swimming have in common? For Ben Forsythe, the answer is crystal clear.

"I played lacrosse for a few years out there and they didn't have lacrosse out here (in Wyoming), so that's what started my swimming career," Forsythe said.

What a career it's shaping into. While recently visiting with MTN Sports, the talented Sheridan High School senior said his college choices at the time favored Division II powerhouse Drury University, where he enjoyed a great visit in Springfield, Missouri, but that he'd also caught the attention of the Naval Academy back in Maryland.

"They're No. 2 in Division I mid-major right now, so I was fairly surprised by them reaching out and contacting me," Forsythe said of the Midshipmen.

The surprise was also short notice, so Forsythe had to dive through a lot of hoops in a big hurry, including securing an academy nomination from one of Wyoming's senators.

"I had to get a bunch of information together. Recommendations letters, personal letters, teacher recommendations," Forsythe explained. "It kind of opened my eyes to how serious those academies are with their academics."

Growing up near the Naval Academy, Forsythe said he had visited several times. But his life story didn't actually begin in Maryland.

"I'm an only child. I was born in Russia – Tomsk, Russia actually – and my parents adapted me at a young age," Forsythe said.

And his American parents couldn't have asked for a better holiday gift. "They flew out Christmas Day to pick me up. I love sharing it, it's a great story," he said with a smile.

That remarkable journey ultimately led him to Sheridan swim coach Brent Moore.

"I met him has a kid. They moved out from Maryland around COVID; they kind of wanted away from the east coast," Moore said. "He just jumped right into our club and we started noticing this kid's got some talent."

Forsythe began breaking local records and hasn't stopped. He owns club records, pool records and school records. At a recent Broncs home meet, he surpassed his own 50 freestyle pool time by one-hundredth of a second. When he's not breaking records, he's studying how, according to Moore.

"You know, he's read Michael Phelps's book and he likes to watch some of the pro swim series things. Just really kind of study swimming," he said.

Entering this week's state high school meet, Forsythe is closing in on state records in both the 50-freestyle and 100-breaststroke. "It's motivating to say the least," he said.

Should he ever reach the level of Olympic Trials, dual citizenship would present a unique choice.

"We could swim for U.S.A. or Russia, but we're swimming for the U.S.A., obviously," Forsythe said with another smile.