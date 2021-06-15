More help coming to fight Robertson Draw fire south of Red Lodge

RED LODGE- — Update 6:55 p.m. The Montana Red Cross has opened a shelter for those displaced by the fire.

The Red Cross shelter is located at the Red Lodge Civic Center, 215 14th St. W., and will provide a safe place to stay, meals, information and access to other community resources. Everyone is welcome at a Red Cross shelter, and all services are free. No reservations are required.

Families who need services should call the Montana Red Cross at 800-272-6668.

(first report) Additional firefighters and other resources have been called to fight the rapidly expanding Robertson Draw fire 12 miles south of Red Lodge.

“We have about 80 personnel working on it at the moment, two type two crews, several engines including the Red Lodge fire engine, and our Custer Gallatin engine and multiple air resources. Starting tomorrow, a type two team will be arriving to take over management of this fire,” says Billy Chapman, the public information officer for Custer Gallatin National Forest, Tuesday afternoon in Red Lodge.

Chapman says a type two team is a team of firefighters who are better trained and better equipped to handle larger fires.

The wildfire broke out roughly 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

By Monday night, the fire was estimated at 50 acres, and by Tuesday morning it was estimated at 2,000 acres.

Chapman says that fire danger has been high due to the recent heat wave.

Evacuations have been issued to those in the immediate area.

“We have personnel down in the canyon now notifying people, knocking on doors, and leaving information on houses,” says Chapman.

As of Tuesday evening, no structures have been threatened, the cause of the fire is under investigation and there is no information on how contained the fire is.

Custer Gallatin National Forest service advises anyone with questions to call 406-290-3559.