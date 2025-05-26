Monthly walk before Memorial Day raises awareness about veteran suicide

Veterans, families and friends anticipated Memorial Day during a monthly walk on Thursday evening.

Walk The Bridge raises awareness about suicide and supports veterans.

Watch the video below:

Monthly walk raises awareness about suicide before Memorial Day

It started in Texas in 2018 and has been held on the 22nd of each month in Billings.

U.S. Army Veteran Eddie Foote led the way on the 2.2-mile walk starting at Swords Park. He was carrying the American flag.

“As a joke, I think I've carried America once on my shoulder before being in war, so I get to do it again, just in a different light,” Foote said.

The walk has been special for veterans every month.

“It gives me time to come out and enjoy time with fellow veterans,” said Frank Barnes, U.S. Army veteran.

“We want them to be part of this community, and they have a reason to live,” said Karen Pearson, co-founder of the Adaptive Performance Center (APC), a gym that helps with mental illness and preventing veteran suicide.

“Walk The Bridge holds a lot of special meaning to not just the veterans at the gym,” Pearson said. “But it also holds special meaning to the families because it's also recognizing their loved ones that have died by suicide.”

Pearson says 22 was once significant as the number of veterans who commit suicide daily nationwide.

She says that number increased during COVID to about 44 a day and is now at around 35.

Walk The Bridge is a worldwide effort at bringing awareness and preventing veteran suicide, and the support is good for the veterans on the walk.

“Sometimes it's kind of sad cause you're thinking about them,” said Mitch Crouse, APC co-founder. “I've definitely welled up a few times, but it's also a really big time to smile and be happy for those guys.”

The tradition has been going on for almost two years, and for some on that 22nd before Memorial Day, it can be even more special.

“I lost a cousin to suicide when I was stationed in Fort Benning, Georgia,” said Foote. “With the tattoo’s memorial of him. Sergeant Kellum is his name, George Kellum. So, Walk The Bridge means a lot to me.”

“This month, I've had two of my fellow soldiers pass away to suicide,” Barnes said.

And the gym's co-founders want to keep this tradition going.

“It holds very special meaning to do it on the 22nd before Memorial Day,” Pearson said.

“Do the best we can by you because you did the best for us,” Crouse said about veterans.

The next walk is June 22.