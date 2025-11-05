BILLINGS — A massive new addition to the Billings skyline is underway on the new, $1 billion St. Vincent Regional Hospital in Billings. The star of the show is the crane doing the heavy lifting.

See Montana's largest crane constructing the new St. Vincent Regional Hospital in Billings, in the video below:

Montana's largest crane helping build new Billings $1B hospital

The giant machine stretches 400 feet tall and weights more than one million pounds.

Employees on the project said 27 semi trucks hauled the crane in pieces from Minnesota and Washington. In all, it took eight days to put together.

The crane will reside on the current St. Vincent Regional Hospital campus near North 27th Street for the next year and a half.