Montanans for Palestine holds Billings rally in support of humanitarian crisis

BILLINGS — A rally was held on the Yellowstone County Courthouse lawn as a means to express solidarity for the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Middle East.

Montanans for Palestine, a local community organization, aims to inspire American leaders to limit Israel of its power and impose sanctions on the country, according to Billings chapter member, Willl Ryerson.

"It's the moral issue of our time, and I think that's why we're here," said Ryerson on Saturday.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

According to Ryerson, the organization has about 300 supporters state-wide, and about 50 of those individuals are a part of the Billings chapter. Ryerson said besides the organization's main goal to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Montanans for Palestine also aims to raise money for families impacted by the humanitarian crisis, by bringing awareness to the issue locally.

"For the average person here in Billings, I think it's just like showing that we're here, that we're visible, that we support our Palestinian brothers and sisters, women and children, who are suffering," he told MTN.

While the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has been an ongoing issue for centuries, the recent October 2023 Hamas-led attack on Israel led to an international movement, after Israel responded with a large-scale military offense in Gaza.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

On Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the situation at a United Nations General Assembly meeting.

Members of Montanans for Palestine said they want to begin change by bringing attention and awareness to their cause, in order to alert local leaders in Montana about the ongoing conflict.

"Visibility's a big part of it. The other part of it is just education and awareness. Since a lot of people are unfamiliar with things that happen sort of outside of our country," said Ryerson.

Aside from Saturday morning's rally, the group is also holding a fundraiser Saturday evening at the Monte Bar & Casino in Downtown Billings to raise money for families in the West Bank of Palestine, and for families who fled Gaza to Egypt, to receive humanitarian aid.

"We're directly supporting families over there who need assistance," Ryerson told MTN.