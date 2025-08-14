MontanaFair celebrates talent with world-class juggler

BILLINGS — MontanaFair welcomed a one-of-a-kind act to its grounds for its 110-year anniversary.

Juggler Matthew Baker has made a name for himself in the industry with appearances on "America’s Got Talent", "Last Comic Standing" and Comedy Central.

Watch Matt Baker talk about his show and why he does it:

MontanaFair celebrates talent with world-class performer

Baker has been in the entertainment industry full-time for 25 years, traveling across the world.

“I’ve been to 25 countries performing, all 50 states, I think seven Canadian provinces, and American Samoa,” Baker said Wednesday.

At just 17, Baker became a professional hacky sack player and reflected on the experience.

“I knew after I played hacky sack that I never wanted a real job,” Baker said.

Baker also recalled what motivated him to pursue this career.

“What else can I do where I have fun and I sort of put to work the natural skills I have, which is coordination and being silly,” Baker said.

Baker combines stunts and comedy into his performances, which he thinks has been well-received.

“It was successful relatively early,” Baker said.

Baker creates jokes based on his life experiences, describing them as “just silly stuff that happens in my life.”

While performing at MontanaFair, he adds humor to his unique skills.

“I do jokes and unusual skills, every show is different,” Baker said.

Baker also involves the audience in his shows.

“I get people up on stage to help me do things, and we have a good time, and they make me look silly,” Baker said.

Casey Smith watched several of Baker’s shows while she was at the fair.

“I think it's a lot of fun and it's good to have something for families to do,” Smith said. “We’re trying to catch the different shows because he does them bit different every time.”

Baker expressed his gratitude for his successful career.

“I've got to see the world and I get to do what I love for a living. I get to make people laugh and show people that have maybe never seen stuff like this,” Baker said. “I can't really complain. I love it so much.”

Baker also holds three Guiness World Records.

“Most bowling balls kicked off my foot and caught on my forehead in 30 seconds, which is six. I have most leap frogs over humans while juggling three objects in one minute, which is 11. And I have the fastest time juggling three objects and removing five articles of clothing,” Baker said.