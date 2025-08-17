BILLINGS — The 110-year anniversary of MontanaFair has come to a close, and organizers are calling it a record year.

Records were set across various areas that showcased the fair’s growth and popularity.

Watch MontanaFair recap and highlights:

MontanaFair: A record breaking celebration of fun and community

MetraPark General Manager, Stoney Field, highlighted the significant achievements of this year’s fair.

“I think overall for the year, we're just grateful that the folks were able to be entertained in the form fashion that they wanted to be,” Field said in a recent interview.

The fair featured new rides which drew large crowds.

“The folks were coming down. We had a number of brand-new rides,” Field said.

The entertainment lineup was another highlight. MontanaFair had Flo Rida, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, and Russell Dickerson with Niko Moon.

“To have a trio like that, we were super fortunate and glad. And obviously, based on the folks that came and enjoyed those shows, it was something that was received very well,” Field said.

This year marked the first rodeo at the new outdoor arena, setting a remarkable benchmark.

“If by your third day into a brand-new facility, you have a sellout, it's going to be pretty hard to top that until we look to expand that seating capacity,” Field said.

As the fair shut its doors after Saturday night, dismantle of the rides had begun.

“We're going to start tearing down rides right now, and get ready to go to Miles City, Montana,” Chris Atkins, general manager of Thomas Carnival said Sunday.

Atkins reflected on the success of the carnival.

“Just the numbers that we did, it was the best fair we've ever done here. It's a record year for MontanaFair,” Atkins said.

Atkins added that the team will be hitting the road with all the thrilling rides.

“Most rides are just one semi-load. But we have about 40, 45 loads going down the road,” Atkins said.

Atkins said that there are roughly 100 staff members supporting the operation.

“We're incredibly lucky. We have a great staff,” Atkins said.