MontanaFair 2024 becomes one of the biggest years yet

BILLINGS — Saturday, the 17th, marked the last day of the 2024 MontanaFair. But, it will go down in history as one of the biggest and busiest years so far.

Mack Carmack, MTN News MontanaFair 2024



According to Michaela Woempner, the MontanaFair Coordinator, about 250,000 people attend MontanaFair each year.

"Every year we're growing. Yesterday, I believe, we were full in the parking lots. We didn't have any parking left. So, that's huge," says Woempner.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Michaela Woempner, MontanaFair coordinator

Although the numbers haven't been officially reported (and likely won't until midnight Saturday), the rumor is that this year will be record-breaking.

"I know that (the attendance) is going to be big. We keep setting records everyday, and I know that overall for the whole week we're going to set another record," said Woempner.

So, this Saturday marked the end to those fun rides, games, and tasty fair treats. But, the fair staff is already prepping for 2025, which will be the fair's 110th anniversary.

Woempner said, "I'm looking forward to 2025 already. So, tomorrow, I'm ready. It's go time."

One of the community's favorite parts about the end of the fair is the annual 4-H and FFA (Future Farmer's of America) Livestock Sale.

Mack Carmack, MTN News MontanaFair Livestock Sale 2024



There, juniors get to show off their farm animals they've been raising for the past year.

MTN spoke to two of these kids about their experience raising livestock.

Mack Carmack, MTN News MontanaFair Livestock Sale 2024



"And so now we're keeping Bluey (her lamb), and we're selling her today at the sale," says Addi Vogel.

"I definitely really like riding rides, but I just like to sit in my hammock with the pigs," said Addi's brother, Corbin.

Not only is the Livestock Sale good experience for the kids, but seeing the animals sleep and eat can be very cute, as well.

Mack Carmack, MTN News MontanaFair Livestock Sale 2024



Even though it's the last for the festivities, there's still work to be done.

Woempner told MTN, "(Closing for the year is) a little bittersweet. I'm sad. I know my team is excited to... You know, we've got other concerts to look forward to. They're ready to jump into other things that Metra Park has to offer."

The fair is open Saturday until midnight. Afterwards, attendance and revenue will be calculated to see just how record-breaking this year was.