Montana Women's Run unveils new logo

The Montana Women's Run has unveiled its logo for the 2025 run.

Billings, MT – Billings, MT – For over four decades, thousands of participants have filled the streets of downtown Billings, proudly wearing the uniquely designed Montana Women’s Run T-shirt. In 2025, walkers and runners will take to the streets in the event’s signature pink shirt, featuring a vibrant design that symbolizes growth, transformation, and community.

The Montana Women’s Run is thrilled to reveal the artwork for the 2025 event shirt, a celebration of springtime renewal and personal achievement. At its center, a sprouting seed, opening leaves, and a blossoming flower represent growth and wellness, while radiating sun rays evoke optimism and energy. Surrounding elements—flower blossoms, a bumblebee, a butterfly, and multicolored dots—capture the spirit of activity, perseverance, and transformation. Bitterroot flower shapes reinforce the Montana Women’s Run brand, while the circular composition symbolizes wholeness and unity.

Registration is now open for the 44th annual Montana Women’s Run. The run will be held on May 10, 2025, starting at 8:00 a.m. in downtown Billings. Proceeds from the event benefit charitable organizations in Billings that contribute to women’s and children’s health and wellness.

For announcements, updates and discussion about the many Women’s Run events, please visit the Montana Women’s Run Facebook page or the Montana Women’s Run website. To register for any of the events, visit www.womensrun.org.

The Montana Women’s Run began in 1982 with just 200 registrants and celebrated last year with over 5,600 women participating virtually around the world. Today, the race is recognized as the largest running event for women in the state of Montana, and one of the largest all-women’s races in the country. To date, the Montana Women’s Run has donated more than $1,827,500 to local organizations that promote women’s and children’s health and fitness. The major sponsors of the 2025 Montana Women’s Run are AVA Law Group, Billings Clinic, Par Montana, First Interstate Bank, Graphic Imprints, The Planet 106.7, and KTVQ.