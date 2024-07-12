Watch Now
Montana wildlife officials euthanize black bear in Carbon County

ccbear.png
NPS/Neal Herbert<br/>
Black bear<br/>
ccbear.png
Posted at 1:09 PM, Jul 12, 2024

(Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks press release)

BILLINGS – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks trapped and euthanized a female black bear in southern Carbon County after multiple conflicts in the area this summer and last year.

FWP staff received reports of and observed this bear in the area over the past two years. The bear repeatedly got into both secured and unsecured attractants such as garbage, approached people and spent significant time lingering near homes. Hazing efforts by FWP staff and residents were ineffective in motivating the bear to leave the area. The bear was euthanized due to food conditioning, habituation and human safety concerns.

Food-conditioned and habituated bears have obtained unnatural foods, destroyed property or displayed aggressive, non-defensive behavior towards humans. Once a bear has become food-conditioned, hazing and aversive conditioning are unlikely to be successful in reversing this type of behavior.

The female black bear, estimated to be 5 to 7 years old, had two healthy young-of-the-year cubs which were captured and taken to FWP’s wildlife rehabilitation center in Helena. The cubs will be released later this year. To learn more about FWP’s wildlife rehab center, visit: fwp.mt.gov/conservation/wildlife-rehab-center [links-2.govdelivery.com].

Avoiding conflicts with bears is easier than dealing with conflicts. Bears are curious and food-driven. Securing attractants will greatly reduce the chances of a conflict with a bear.

Report bear conflicts immediately to FWP. Addressing initial conflicts promptly can help keep bears from becoming food-conditioned or habituated. In south-central Montana, call the Billings FWP office at 406-247-2940 for bear conflicts and concerns.

