Montana transportation officials offer tips for driving in construction zones

BILLINGS — As the weather warms in Montana and constructions crews start their work, the Montana Department of Transportation emphasizes three suggestions for drivers: speed, space and stress.

People who are driving should always adhere to the posted speed limit signs and maintain focus on their surroundings when approaching a construction area, Statewide Work Zone Engineer Jeremy Wilde told MTN News Wednesday.

Work zones are dynamic and can change frequently, and Wilde advised drivers to allow extra room to react to traffic conditions ahead.

He added that phones can be the biggest distraction.

“So give them a break, slow down, make sure you’re paying attention to what’s going on, and have a little patience when you’re going through. We all get a little but excited sometimes when we get delayed, but just know that those workers are out there doing the best job they can to make a great product and a safe product in the end,” Wilde said.

Additionally, drivers should limit distractions and pay close attention to workers on the road, as they are working to ensure safety for all travelers.