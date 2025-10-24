Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Montana superintendent reminds schools to obey state law when flying flags

Montana Office of Public Instruction
Jonathon Ambarian
BILLINGS — Montana’s Superintendent of Public Instruction is reminding school districts statewide to follow state law regarding flag displays on government property, and Billings plans to uphold Montana’s law.

Superintendent Susie Hedalen sent a letter to districts across the state Monday. House Bill 819 says that the law strictly limits the display of flags banners on government property, including public schools. Only official government flags are permitted.

Missoula and Bozeman found a loophole by adopting the pride flag as their official city flags. Billings is sticking to the law.

“We expect, like everyone, we expect teachers to obey the law. That's in everyone's best interest. You know, if you don't like the law, then you have to elect people that make better laws,” Billings Education Association president Lance Edward said Wednesday.

Billings School District says they will continue to provide safe, lawful and supportive learning environments for all students.

