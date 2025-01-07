Montana State fans in Billings enjoy camaraderie and Bobcat nation in title loss

Fans remained optimistic as Montana State made a comeback against North Dakota State, before losing 35-32 in the FCS Championship Game.

The Cats trailed 21-3 at halftime and brought the score to 21-18 in the third quarter which created excitement for fans at Bobcats watch parties.

“I think the Cats are going to come back,” said Jake Bauer.

“Yes, yes. everyone coming back,” Craig Kuka said after a Bobcat touchdown.

The party at the Billings Hotel & Convention Center R Club was an official Bobcat watch party, one of a dozen in Montana and of about 40 nationwide.

“The exact same atmosphere that we have at Bobcat Stadium when we're at home,” Kuka said.

“I feel like Bobcat Nation is super strong everywhere you go” Bauer said. “There's a ton of people you can hear tonight that went down to the game. But as you can see tonight, there's a lot of brothers and sisters here from Bobcat Nation.”

“It's all the fun you can have,” said Jase Muiri, Billings Hotel & Convention Center general manager. “All the fun you could want. Wish I was down with everybody, my wife and my son in Frisco.

Muri's dad Ron played on the 1976 Division 2 Bobcats championship team, and Ron was also attended this year's game.

Some remember the excitement of the 1984 national championship and have a connection with the school and some of the players.

“One of our neighbors are grandparents of Marcus Weir and then another friend of ours is related to Taco Dowler,” said Mary Parker. “So you know the people.”

“We both grew up in Bozeman and my grandfather and my father taught at the university,” said Phil Parker, Mary’s husband.

The fans also cheered for a comeback at Hooligans.

“My cousin’s with me and he's a Griz fan” saild Garret Woldstad. “So trying to convince him to be a Cat, but it hasn't worked out so well for us so far.”

The passion for college football was just as great over at Bugz’s Bar & Casiono leading up to the kickoff at another official watch party.

“At this point in time, if you're a Montanan, if one team isn't there, you better be for the other team,” said Bill Almer.

“It stays so close to your heart,” said Hayley Swain, Bugz’s human resources manager. “I think you just bleed it. Bleed blue and gold forever, something so magic happens in the valley and just becomes like home."