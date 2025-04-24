Montana restaurants signal support for bill curbing Styrofoam as food containers

BILLINGS — A coalition of businesses and restaurant advocacy groups across Montana are backing House Bill 477, which aims to phase out the use of polystyrene, commonly known as Styrofoam, in single-use food containers, although exceptions apply.

Kylie Eckhardt, a server at Montana Brewing Company in Billings, explained that the restaurant moved away from Styrofoam in their to-go boxes some time ago, switching to more environmentally friendly containers.

“They are eco-friendly, they’re biodegradable, and we have been using them for about three years, so they’re not as bad as they could be,” Eckhardt said.

Businesses coming together to support House Bill 477

“I think it’s rather just an encouragement rather than a force, because so many are already trending towards less use of Styrofoam and using paper products instead,” state Sen. Mike Yakawich, a Billings Republican and a co-sponsor on the bill, said.

Yakawich also noted that numerous restaurants have already transitioned to compostable or recyclable packaging.

“Hopefully when we draft bills... we find that sweet spot, that common spot where we can improve our environment as well as don’t hurt our businesses. So that’s what we hope about this bill,” Yakawich added.

According to businesses supporting the bill, it reflects a balanced approach that prioritizes public health while supporting small businesses.

“I hope the idea comes out that we’re all generations, we’re thinking about the environment and we’re trying to be both friendly to the environment and friendly to business,” Yakawich remarked.

The bill, introduced in February, has passed the House and Senate and is now awaiting Gov. Greg Gianforte's approval. He has not signaled whether he will sign the bill.

“Even the code in statute for procurement for the state of Montana is moving towards recycling and moving towards products that can be more eco-friendly. So it is, I think a generation now of a trend towards this more healthier environment,” Yakawich said.

Eckhardt expressed her optimism regarding the potential impact of this bill on the environment and is excited to see its progress.

“I think being a leader in doing this is going to set a precedent that our kids and future generations are going to look back and say, ‘There’s where it started. Here’s who started it,” Eckhardt said.