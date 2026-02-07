Montana Rescue Mission faces civil lawsuit over hiring practices

BILLINGS — The Montana Rescue Mission is facing a civil lawsuit from two women who allege the organization was negligent in hiring a social worker and addiction counselor with a history of professional misconduct.

The women claim the Montana Rescue Mission knew Nathan Lee Church had a problematic background that would put the organization's clients at risk, but hired him anyway.

The suit was filed in Yellowstone County District Court by Miller Tourtlotte Law in Billings. Their clients are only identified as Jane Doe D.H., Jane Doe S.N., and Jane Does AA - ZZ.

The complaint seeks damages from Nathan Lee Church, LCSW, LAC; Montana Rescue Mission; ABC Corporations 1 - 10, and John Does A - Z inclusive.

According to Montana Department of Labor records, Church's license had been suspended for sexual contact with a former client before the Montana Rescue Mission employed him.

In October of last year, the Montana Rescue Mission placed Church on leave after two residents reported they were sexually assaulted by him.

The lawsuit also alleges Church engaged in "unethical, immoral, harmful, and predatory conduct."

These allegations mirror those made by Jonathan Angel at a Jan. 12 Billings City Council meeting. Angel, a licensed clinical professional counselor, said he reported Church to authorities after his clients told him about Church's abusive behavior.

"I'm asking you to please do something to find out what is going on with this investigation and make sure that this man is held accountable for being a serial rapist," Angel said during the meeting.

Church has since regained his license and currently holds an active status as a licensed addiction counselor.

Q2 reached out to County Attorney Scott Twito to inquire about any pending criminal charges in this matter, but has not received a response.