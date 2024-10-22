Montana received nearly 18% of absentee ballots two weeks from Election Day

BILLINGS — As of Sunday, 17.67% of absentee voters in Montana had sent back their ballots. With Election Day just a little over two weeks away, one MSU Billlings political science professor provided insight on what this might mean for the election.

"In an election season where things are so aggressive right now, you're going to see a spike in people turning those in," said MSU Billings political science professor Paul Pope Monday.

According to absentee ballot data from the Secretary of State, several counties in south central Montana are leading the charge.

25.03% of all absentee ballots have already been submitted in Yellowstone County. Returned absentee ballots in Stillwater, Sweet Grass, and Golden Valley Counties are also sitting around the 25% mark.

MTN News Returned absentee voter ballot percentages for four counties in south central Montana.

Pope said voter registration is up compared to past elections.

"The absentee ballots, I think at least initially are going to probably benefit Democrats a little more than Republicans," Pope said.

Pope said that's partly because of concerns some Republicans have about mail in voting and potential fraud. High voter turnout in general has typically been thought to benefit Democrats, but Pope said it might be too soon to say.

"High vote turnout will benefit Democrats a bit more than will Republicans, even though even here in Montana, Republicans will probably win the majority of their races," said Pope.

Alina Hauter/MTN News MSU Billings Political Science professor Dr. Paul Pope

At the Yellowstone County Courthouse, the parking lot was bustling as voters submitted their absentee ballots at the county's drive-thru ballot drop off box.

"It's very convenient because a lot of our state is remote," said absentee voter Linn Smith at the Yellowstone County Courthouse. "This just provides an opportunity to do it ahead of time and have my comfort of my own home and all the fliers out ready to compare and contrast."

Alina Hauter/MTN News Absentee voter Linn Smith

Regardless of the outcome of the election, both Pope and Smith agree that the most important thing to do is vote whether in person or absentee.

"I think absentee voting just gives everybody to show up in a manner that they're most comfortable and is most convenient. So it's a great service," Smith said.