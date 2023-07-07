Montana rail proponents say passenger rail good for mental health

Rural and tribal communities are weighing in on the possibility of restoring passenger rail in Montana, as the Big Sky Rail Authority made six stops around the state.

The final stop was in Crow Agency on Thursday morning, where people from the community were given the opportunity to voice their opinions directly to the Big Sky Rail Authority.

Montana Rep. Sharon Stewart-Peregoy, a Democrat from Crow Agency, was on hand at the meeting, and she said an additional mode of transportation could be huge for her community.

"Transportation is challenging here," Stewart-Peregoy said. "Whether it is an untrustworthy car or being unemployed, it's always a problem."

Stewart-Peregoy said that many people living in Crow Agency rely on others to take them where they need to go.

"Often times they have to rely on the graces of other people to be able to go to Billings or to go to Hardin," Stewart-Peregoy said.

And that's why the conversation on Thursday morning about restoring passenger rail has Stewart-Peregoy excited.

"When we talk about the railroad, it is an additional opportunity to transport to and from Billings to our area," Stewar-Peregoy said.

All information from the meeting in Crow Agency, and the other five meetings, will be compiled into a report for the Federal Rail Administration. Big Sky Rail Authority Executive Director Jess Peterson said that report will ultimately decide where passenger rail should be restored.

"All of these meetings and input will go into the Federal Rail Administration and their study that they are doing to place recommendations as to where those routes should go," Peterson said.

Peterson said that is a big reason why their input is so crucial to the process.

"It's really important that people come here and provide their voice," Peterson said. "It's a great opportunity to share your input and it will directly impact the process."

Stewart-Peregoy said that the addition of passenger rail through Crow Agency would provide a significant economic boost.

"It brings economic opportunity," Stewart-Peregoy said. "It brings economic boom and it provides employment. So, it's a ripple effect."

Peterson believes that the service would provide a boost in mental health in rural communities by offering an affordable and accessible mode of transportation for people who typically might struggle to travel.

"It's not just mental healthcare from going and seeing a professional," Peterson said. "Sometimes you just need to get out of your rut. You need to get out of your town or get out of your community and this makes that more possible."

While nothing has been executed, Stewar-Peregoy said at this point, it's just good to be a part of the conversation.

“When we talk about the north and south rail, we’re right in the middle of it," Stewart-Peregoy said. "We want to be at the table and we want to continue to provide input because it does impact the Crow nation."