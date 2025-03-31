Montana Open Wrestling Tournament highlights Degen brothers' journey from competitors to coaches

BILLINGS — The Montana Open Wrestling tournament came to a close on Sunday, marking a full-circle moment for two brothers from Belgrade, who started as competitors in their youth now coaching the next generation of wrestlers in the same tournament.

Watch the full video below:

The tournament held at MetraPark brings together 2,500 wrestlers from ages six and up in the state and surrounding area to compete for a spot on the podium.

For wrestling coaches and brothers Jarrett and Sawyer Degen, it is something they look forward to each year.

"It's a big deal to wrestle and win the Montana Open,” said Jarrett. "You're getting the tougher kids in the state to come to this, especially at that little age through middle school, high school."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News The Montana Open Wrestling Tournament hosts 2,500 wrestlers at MetraPark.

On Sunday, the two not only coached but competed in the open division, which allows all wrestlers 18 and older to compete against each other. Both won first place in their divisions.

“This is one of the only open tournaments there are where older people can wrestle. Just seeing all our buddies from high school is great,” said Sawyer. "We watched each other through college and everything. Just a great reunion.”

Wrestling has always been a part of the Degens' lives, growing up immersed in the sport in a large and supportive household.

“I'm the youngest of seven kids. I pretty much was on the mat when they were wrestling before I could even wrestle or remember anything," said Sawyer. "Our parents definitely kept us in it. They would travel to all these national tournaments and get extra practice, extra competition.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Two wrestlers compete in the final match on Sunday.

One of the biggest moments of the year they prepared for was the Montana Open Wrestling Tournament, winning plenty of plaques and metals throughout their youth.

"I started wrestling when I was, I don't even know, but me and my brother were 12 and under. I know that for sure because we've got plaques at home that say 12 and under," said Jarrett. "It was one of the tournaments that you look forward to coming to for sure, to try to win, and now you bring all these little kids and hope they do the same."

As they got older, the Degens competed for the wrestling program at Belgrade High School and became collegiate athletes, as Jarrett competed at Iowa State and Sawyer wrestled at North Dakota State. Since returning home, they now help coach over 50 kids for their program Big Game Wrestling Club in Belgrade, and Jarrett is the assistant wrestling coach at his old high school.

"It's been everything. My life has been wrestling and probably will continue to be for a little while," said Jarrett.

Now, the brothers were not just participants in the open tournament, but were coaches, bringing several wrestlers from their program to compete. This year's tournament was Jarrett's third time coaching, but a first for Sawyer.

“This is my first tournament ever wrestling with the kids I'm coaching. They were just so encouraging, so happy to be able to watch us," said Sawyer. "That was one of the best parts is having all my little kids here.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Thousands of young wrestlers look forward to the Montana Open Wrestling Tournament in March.

For them, coaching at the tournament they once competed in feels like a full-circle moment.

“It's funny still now that looking back, seeing (Sawyer) look up to you your whole life. It was always cool to have somebody following your footsteps and now wrestling and coaching together ... It's a dream come true," said Jarrett.

“It's awesome to be with my brother again. Freshman, sophomore, junior year of high school it was me and him on the team and pushing each other, wrestling each other, encouraging each other," added Sawyer.

The lessons they learned throughout their wrestling careers are now the lessons they are instilling into their young athletes. Both brothers emphasized the life skills wrestling teaches, such as perseverance, discipline, and mental toughness.

"It's life lessons, and that's what you're telling these kids is, something doesn't go right at work, you're not gonna go cry, so if you lose a match, you can't go cry and throw a fit," said Jarrett.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Jarrett Degen hugs one of his wrestlers after a match.

Their coaching journey is not just about success on the mat, but about building a strong foundation for the future.

"One of my favorite sayings from my dad is, 'The people in the crowd shouldn't know who won or lost,' and that goes both ways. If you win, don't celebrate on the mat. If you lose, don't throw a fit on the mat," said Sawyer. "That's a big thing. I just want to give back to the community and teach them what I got taught."

For both Degen brothers, their participation in the sport is no longer about their own wrestling careers, but the ones they now have a hand in developing.

"It's not about me and him anymore. It's about those little kids, so that's why we do it still," said Jarrett.